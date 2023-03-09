Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Harleen (Isha Malviya) is hellbent on uniting Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora). She was the one who had leaked the information to the media about her being married to Advait Kapoor (Rohit Purohit) earlier. This lead to Ekam getting angry with Harleen and cutting all ties with her. However, as we wrote, Nehmat met Harleen where she got to know that the marriage of Advait and Harleen was only on papers.

We also wrote about Advait getting to know about Harleen leaking the information to the media. He is now desperate to meet her and teach her a lesson.

The coming episode will see Advait confronting Harleen. In the fight that will happen between Harleen and Advait, Advait will push Harleen. Harleen’s head will bang against a truck and she will faint. Advait will make use of this situation and will hide Harleen in the Holi bonfire which will be about to be lit.

Will Harleen be found? Or will she be burnt alive?

