Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen heart-breaking drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) asking Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) to move on in life. As we know, Ekam’s mother came and yelled at Nehmat for not allowing her son to move on in life. Nehmat had made a promise to his mother that he will accept to marry Harleen (Isha Malviya) in the next three days.

On the day of the Valentine’s, Nehmat will bring both Ekam and Harleen to a place which will be brightly decorated. She will send out a gift for Harleen which will please her. Ekam will propose to Harleen and ask her if she can marry him.

Nehmat will be happy as she will be watching this love confession. The coming episode will see Nehmat holding onto her tears, after coming home. She will tell herself that she has set Ekam free from her life and that she will now need to leave behind his memories too.

Nehmat will be seen collecting all of Ekam’s gifts to her, and will pack them up in a box. She will be seen remembering the romantic moments, but will tell herself that Ekam needs to move on now.

Is this the end of Ekam and Nehmat’s love story?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.