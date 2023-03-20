Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with gripping drama. As seen so far, Ekam and Nehmat become overjoyed after learning about Harleen’s recovery in the hospital. However, Harleen is taken aback after receiving dreadful news from the doctor.

After observing Harleen’s condition, Jasmine decides to leave the town with Harleen. However, Harleen becomes concerned about her health and expresses a desire to see Ekam and Nehmat together. Furthermore, Nehmat decides to leave the house to bring Ekam and Harleen together. Ekam demands that Nehmat affirm her love for him. Later, Nehmat surreptitiously leaves home and melancholically reminisces about her time with Ekam.

Now, in the coming episode, Ekam learns about Nehmat leaving the house and reaches the station to stop her. He asks Nehmat to come home with him but she refuses. He then takes an extreme step by standing on the railway tracks. Nehmat gets shocked to see a train coming toward Ekam. She asks Ekam to not risk his life. However, he asks her to promise to be with him always. Nehmat makes a promise and pulls his hand. However, they get shocked to see Ekam’s leg stuck between the railway tracks.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Nehmat manage to save Ekam’s life?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.