Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is seeing an eventful Holi wherein lots of drama has taken place. We saw how Harleen (Isha Malviya) was almost burn alive in the bonfire of Holi. Advait (Rohit Purohit) had placed an unconscious Harleen in the bonfire. Nehmat found Harleen’s phone and slipper on the ground and also saw marks of someone being dragged. On following it, she got to know that Harleen was hidden behind the bonfire that was already lit. Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) rescued Harleen.

With Advait being put behind bars, Shamsher Kapoor will want to seek revenge. He will enter the Holi party with colour on his face so that nobody can recognize him. He will silently target Harleen and will point a gun towards her. However, Harleen will try to escape.

On the other hand, Ekam and Nehmat will also see this scene and will try to save Harleen. But Shamsher will hold Harleen at gunpoint. Harleen will also be shot in the process.

What will happen next? Who will be shot?

