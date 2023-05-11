Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat confesses the truth before Ekam

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Nehmat confessing the truth before Ekam about why she refused to marry him. What will happen now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen the big turnaround in the love life of Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora). Just when everyone thought that they would get married, Nehmat refused to marry Ekam and also said that she did not love him. Ekam ended up marrying Harleen (Ish Malviya) later on which the love story turned to another angle. However, even after being married, Ekam is not able to take away Nehmat’s thoughts from his mind. At this juncture, Harleen tried to unite Nehmat and Ekam. But Nehmat made a new plan and staged that she has moved on in life, which Harleen believed.

Now destiny has thrown Nehmat again in the battlefront in Mogha, to face the Randhawas again. The biggest shocker is that Sartaj too happens to be part of the Randhawa family.

The coming episode will see Nehmat being in a dilemma whether to tell or not about the truth to Ekam. At this juncture, there will be an emotional moment between Ekam and Nehmat where Nehmat will confess that it was Jasmine who forced her to take the big decision of leaving him.

What will happen now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

