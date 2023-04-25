Udaariyaan Spoiler: Sartaj plans to kill Ekam

Udaariyaan will see Sartaj attempting to kill Ekam.

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking twists wherein Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) has saved Harleen (Isha Malviya) from the ridicules of not being able to become a mother. Though Ekam is a huge support to Harleen as a friend, he just cannot take away Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) from his mind.

As we saw, Ekam and Harleen arrive at the dhaba where they meet Sartaj (Kushagre Dua). Nehmat also watches Ekam from a distance, and Ekam soon realizes her presence and starts to look for her. Harleen is devastated and understands that Ekam needs to be supported in this low phase.

However, we saw how Sartaj had a plan. The coming episode will see Sartaj trying to kill Ekam. Ekam’s drink will be spiked post which he will fall unconscious. With Ekam sleeping in his bed, Sartaj will come to him with a dagger in hand in order to kill him.

What will happen next?

Also, the biggest drama to come in Udaariyaan will be the entry of Vivian Dsena as the real Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.