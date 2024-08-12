Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin doubts Tejas; Sailee defends Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) selling her parlour but telling her family about getting the money from her father. The Deshmukh family repaid the loan amount and got back the house papers. We have already written about Paresh giving the papers of the house to Sailee (Neha Harsora) in order to keep them safe.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas (Puru Chibber) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) getting into a big argument. Sachin will see Tejas going out in the morning with two lunch boxes. He will question Tejas whether he actually works, as it is tough in between work to find time for one lunch and he is carrying two of them. Also, Sachin will question Tejas as to how he has been in one job for a long time now. Tejas will argue and will tell Sachin to shut his mouth. Later, Roshni will butt in and will tell Sachin about Tejas’ work being very stressful and him needing the extra food. Sailee will also not keep quiet and will defend Sachin’s work and will tell the family that he does the most strenuous job of driving a taxi all day.

How will this fight end?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.