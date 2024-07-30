Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Neel Meets With An Accident, Yuvika Gets Worried

In Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has witnessed major twists with Amarjeet finding a heart donor for his nephew Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) in unconventional ways. Mudaliar tails Neel (Mohit Kumar), who is unaware of the hidden danger.

In the upcoming episode, you will see as the wedding setup is in full swing with guests gathering and the pandits preparing for the phera ceremony, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), dressed ethereally in her bridal lehenga, anxiously waits for Neel at the window. Spotting Bhoomi, she inquires about Neel’s whereabouts, to which Bhoomi reassures her with a smile. Meanwhile, Bhanu consults Vidur, who is on the phone with Neel. Neel, driving hurriedly, assures he will arrive soon. Bhanu humorously announces the delay and initiates the festivities, with qawwals performing.

Later, Yuvika calls Neel, questioning him about his arrival. Neel, driving his car, assures her to reach soon, unaware of the people hired by Mudaliar tailing to kidnap him. Soon, the goons put nails on the road, leading to a puncture of Neel’s car. Due to a sudden puncture, Neel’s car bumps into a tree, resulting in making him unconscious. On the other hand, Yuvika gets worried.