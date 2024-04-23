Will Akash and Pallavi drift apart as the plan to expose Pappi backfires in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’?

Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ tells the story of Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), who holds a unique viewpoint on marriage and aims to safeguard and fulfil her responsibilities towards both families post-marriage. In recent episodes, when Pallavi exposes the truth, Kusum (Sonali Naik) confronts the entire family, revealing that she only agreed to sign the papers provided by Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal) to sell the Awasthi shop for the sake of her son Ravi’s (Ankit Gulati) future.

In the upcoming episodes, Pallavi plans to stage a Nukkad Natak (street play) where Kusum and Ravi will reveal how Pappi Mehra deceived them, aiming to raise awareness about his fraudulent deeds. However, her mother-in-law Aparna (Kashish Duggal) disagrees with this idea, believing that the family has already suffered enough due to Pappi’s actions, and this would only add to their humiliation. While Suresh (Sagar Saini), Subhash (Vinayak Bhave), and Pallavi remain supportive of this plan. However, the video gains rapid traction on social media and Pappi files a defamation lawsuit leading to the arrest of the entire family. As the tensions rise, Aparna blames Pallavi, as she had warned her about the consequences, but Pallavi didn’t listen to her. Akash (Samar Vermani), similarly distressed by the situation, begins to drift apart from Pallavi, marking the onset of a growing rift between them.

Samar Vermani, essaying the role of Akash Awasthi, said, “The entire Awasthi household is stressed with the ongoing actions by Pappi and his chachi and her son’s involvement in it. Akash’s father, has already been humiliated and this created continued tensions within the family. Akash feels Pallavi’s actions lack consideration, especially as the situation worsens with the family’s arrest, causing embarrassment during their time in jail. Akash feels that Pallavi only does things at her whims, without considering others’ feelings.”

Ayushi Khurana, essaying the role of Pallavi Sharma, said, “Pallavi is again at the crossroads where she is trying to protect her household but fails in the eyes of not just Aparna but this time Akash as well. While she understands the distress caused due to her actions resulting in the growing divide between her and Akash, her commitment to safeguarding the Awasthi family remains unwavering. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can witness how Pallavi’s actions create a rift between her and Akash but she still plans to protect the Awasthi household.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM