Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi breaks her silence; decides to leave Birla house

The show will see Aarohi finally losing her patience and expressing her anguish and frustration at Ruhi being pained by the family. She will eventually decide to move out of the Birla house with her daughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists coming the way of the prime characters. The legal case for the custody of Abhir has given many, sleepless nights. It has also changed the lifestyle of many. While Abhimanyu and Manjiri look forward to Abhir living in their home, Abhinav has been toiling without sleep and rest to earn more money for his family.

At this juncture, we have seen how the closeness between Abhimanyu and Abhir has hurt Ruhi. Both Abhimanyu and Manjiri have failed to address this big problem and do not understand how it can affect Ruhi. Aarohi has been a silent spectator to the developments and is a pained mother. She feels she and her daughter are not loved in the family.

The coming episode will see Aarohi finally break her silence. Her frank talk with Abhir did not go down well with Manjiri. Aarohi was pulled up for it. The coming episode will see Manjiri getting into a showdown with Aarohi where Manjiri will realize that Aarohi knew way before of Abhir being Abhimanyu’s son, but did not let the truth out. While Aarohi will be ridiculed for this, Aarohi will burst out and expose her frustration. She will talk about how Ruhi has been neglected in the house. When the heated argument will go out of control, Aarohi will declare that she will leave the Birla house along with her daughter.

OMG!!

How will these broken relationships heal?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

