Yuvika uncovers the shocking truth behind Kabir’s identity in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’

In the unpredictable twists and turns of Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj,’ Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) navigates the complex power dynamics of the Mahajan Empire, fearlessly facing the constant schemes of her enemies. In recent episodes, Yuvika uncovers the shocking truth that Kabir (Sarwar Ahuja) is Bhoomi’s (Gurdeep Punj) firstborn child, who was declared stillborn. Bhoomi refuses to believe this, claiming that her husband, Prem (Akshay Anand) had assured her that her child did not survive and denies the possibility of Kabir being that child.

In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika sets out to uncover the reality of the situation, visiting the hospital where Bhoomi gave birth. Piecing the clues together, Yuvika slowly unravels the shocking scheme behind Kabir’s presence in the life of the Mahajan’s. She discovers that Kabir is an imposter, strategically planted in a calculated scheme by none other than the scheming duo, DJ (Mahir Pandhi) and Gargi (Parinita Seth). The forthcoming storyline promises to be a rollercoaster of gripping twists and turns, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they try to anticipate every move.

What is the reason behind DJ and Gargi’s devious scheme, and will Yuvika be successful in uncovering the truth before it’s too late?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “The mystery around Kabir’s character has been present for so long, and finally, some layers have been peeled away as Yuvika discovers his true identity and motives. The revelation of Kabir being Bhoomi’s son is not the answer but the start of yet another trial. It’s a journey to expose the false lies fed by enemies within their own family. DJ and Gargi have crossed a line with this unimaginable scheme, and I’m eager to witness how Yuvika digs deep, exposes them in front of everyone, or if it will be too late, and she falls prey to their plot.”