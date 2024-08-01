Zee TV Serial 1st August Upcoming Stories: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see that Subhaan tells Ibaadat that she is changed; Ibaadat replies by saying that she is not changing, and his point of view is changed in Ibaadat’s case. Subhaan says that he is tired of covering up her mistakes and that If she hides things from Subhaan, along with trust, their relationship will also end. Subhaan also shared his feeling that he hates Ibaadat and tells her that he is going too far from her; suddenly, Ibaadat grabs her hand and tells Subhaan not to go, and Subhaan pushes her and leaves the room. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya: ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see the snake enter the room, and Shiv sees it and decides to throw it out of the house by closing the room door. Later, Shiv takes a wooden stick in his hand and breaks the vase. All the family members in the hall listen to the breaking noise and curiously look at Shiv’s room. Later, everyone comes to his room, including Shakti, and tells him to open the door. Later, Shiv notices a snake in the dressing table mirror and tries to kill that snake, but suddenly, all the members enter the room and stop him. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Amruta enters Nimmi and tells her that Virat told her to make a Chinese dish for her because she likes it, but Nimmi tells Amruta that she’ll eat later. Later, to stay in their room of Nimmi, Amruta again accuses Virat of giving these flowers to her room and asks Nimmi whether she can put them in the vase; Nimmi agrees and sets a camera in it. Later, Nimmi’s husband comes and sees Amruta and tells her what she is doing here. Amruta thinks he saw me while setting the camera in the vase and was shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.