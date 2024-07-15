Zee TV Serial Twist: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Pyaar Ka To Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV‘s famous series, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye to Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya: ShivShakti. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

1) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming twist, we will see the major twist: Subhaan is taking a bath in the bathroom, and suddenly Mannat comes and hugs him from behind and confesses her feelings by saying, I Love You to him. On hearing this, Subhaan turns around and looks at Mannat. Suddenly, Ibaadat comes and grabs Mannat’s hand, pulls her out, gives a tight slap on her cheek, and says, showing stubbornness to get something and forgetting the difference between right and wrong, that person is called Selfish. And tells Mannat to stay away from Subhaan and states that if she comes between them, she will forget that Mannat is her sister. Arrogantly, Ibaadat takes Subhaan with her and leaves. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ayesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

2) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Amruta is eating the laddoo; later on, the scene changes by showing Virat calling Amruta to ask about the laddoo, and she falls and struggles to take a phone. Suddenly, Virat comes to see Amruta and wakes her up, and she asks to bring cough syrup and Virat starts finding the medicine and feeds her. Later on, Amruta feels better; later on, Virat cleans the floor, and she feels blessed by seeing this. As soon as Virat turns while talking to her, he finds that Amruta is not there, and later on, he notices that she is holding a wooden pole and mesmerizingly looking at Virat. Later, Amruta gets romantic with Virat and creates a romantic sequel by hugging each other.

3) Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Mohini threatens Shiv’s Dadi Bhagwati, who says that Bhagwant wants to tell everyone that she is a Serpent to Shiv and Shakti. But if Bhagwati tells anyone that Mohini is a serpent, then her great-grandson will not be able to see tomorrow’s morning. Later, Bhagwati touches Mohini’s feet and says that she will not tell anyone that she is a Serpent and also states with a crying face not to harm Kartik. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the show’s lead.