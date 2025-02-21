Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Rishi breaks Teerth’s heart; asks him to stay away from him

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) being extremely happy at the DNA reports coming in his favour. He got to know that Rishi was his son, and his happiness knew no bounds. As we know, Teerth initially wanted to unite with Suman and his kid and live a happy life. However, when he got to know that Suman intended to abort his kid when she was pregnant, Teerth lost respect for Suman. Now, he intends only to take the custody of Rishi to himself and be with his son.

Teerth was happy and was seen dancing with all his family members when he got the DNA report. He also sat down with his lawyer and decided on how he was going to fight the case for Rishi’s custody. Teerth’s mother was happy, as she saw her son happy after a long time.

The upcoming episode will see Rishi seeing the worry on Suman’s face about losing him. He will go out of the house and will come to Teerth’s house to meet him. Teerth will be ecstatic about seeing his son. He will be thrilled to no extent, but when Rishi will talk, his happiness will be wiped away in a second. Rishi will request Teerth to go away from his life and allow him to live with Sumi. He will tell Teerth that he does not know why he called him his father, but will want to live only with Sumi. Saying this, he will walk away, leaving Teerth shattered. Teerth’s mother will tell Teerth that a kid cannot live without the mother, and as a father, he should be generous in seeing his kid being happy.

How will Teerth take this setback?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.