Shraddha Arya is an ardent social media user. The Kundali Bhagya star has often made it sure to cater goals to her fans given her amazing fashion allure on her Instagram. Her distinctive fashion sense shows given her conventional and western avatars, and none has ever got us disappointed. Owing to that, here we have shared Shraddha Arya’s most stunning looks in black.

Talking of that, today we are here with Shraddha Arya’s most stunning looks in black and we are in absolute love with every bit of the lookbooks.

Here’s when Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a set of candid pictures straight from her home. Looking gorgeous in her deep neck black bodycon dress. She completed the look with her long straight sleek hair, beautiful dewy eyes, and nude pink lips. The actress can be seen chilling inside her home having good times while reading a book.

Here’s when Shraddha Arya share a candid picture with her sister, looking absolutely stunning in her mini high-neck black dress. The outfit further featured beautiful silver frills at the bottom. The actress completed the look with sleek ponytail and a matching silver purse. Check out-

When Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Maldives trip with her husband, looking all ultra hot in her black swimsuit. Sharing the photodump she wrote, “Well, he did look back at me in the next picture but I had moved my glare off him by then 🤪 lol!! When you’re apart, looking at your pictures together and reminiscing those scenes is what you see yourself doing almost all the time. But we are warriors (he, literally), we’ll SAIL through this time apart….Until we Miss glances again! ❤ #ShraddhaAryaNagal”

Here take a look-

Which one of the above you find to be the best? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.