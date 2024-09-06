Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see an interesting twist when Malishka argues with Lakshmi.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees an engaging drama revolving around Malishka conspiring against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka prepares for the Janmashtami celebrations, where Lakshmi asks the people decorating to shift the swing to the other side, upon which Malishka gets angry and fights with her. Sok Anchal and Karishma come, and Malishka complains about Lakshmi to them.

In the upcoming episode, Anchal taunts Lakshmi and questions her why she always wants to take credit and become the center of attraction. Lakshmi bluntly reveals that she just asked to shift the swing in the right direction, which leaves Anchal and Karishma spellbound. Malishka is surprised to see Anchal’s reaction and complains to her mother. At the same time, Anchal advises Malishka’s mother to teach her the basic lessons. Malishka feels betrayed.

Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi dress as Radha and Krishna come down, and Malishka comes in between and highlights that the one who has Rohan and Paro will win, so she will take care of Rohan and Paro. On the other hand, Paro and Rohan ask Shalu to come soon. Shalu comes with Rano, who fights with the Auto driver for five rupees. Soon, a man comes who resolves the issue and sees Shalu. The new person may enter Shalu’s life as a love interest.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?