Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has won hearts for the past three years and continues to entertain the audience. The show casts Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti as Rishi in the lead roles. Check out the written update of the episode airing on 4 September 2024.

Today’s episode begins with Malishka crying bitterly and expressing her sadness as Lakshmi once again wins against her. Malishka shares with her mother that she is tired of fighting, and now she will not harm Lakshmi. Upon this, Malishka’s mother shows her photographs of boys who want to marry her, but Malishka stops her and shares that she only wants Rishi. Malishka’s mother motivates her and asks her to struggle and get what she wants. Malishka takes a pledge that on Janmashtami celebrations, she will only Rishi’s Radha and not Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Lakshmi, while boiling water in the kitchen, wonders about Rishi and his emotional confession in front of Neelam about being happy to have Paro and Rohan. As Rishi comes to the kitchen to take water, Lakshmi calls him and begs for pardon. Rishi accepts the apology and leaves, but Lakshmi stops him and confronts him. Lakshmi questions his simple reaction to her sorry. Rishi clarified that he didn’t wish to fight with her, so he stopped to react.

Lakshmi takes a moment to express her feelings to Rishi. She begs pardon for keeping Paro away from him, and Rishi gets emotional with the confession, bringing them closer together. However, the emotional talk takes a bitter turn, and once again, Lakshmi misunderstands Rishi.

On the other hand, Dadi shows the news to Anchal, Neelam, and Karishma, and everyone praises Lakshmi for her courageous act of saving the CM Madam. Neelam agrees and praises Lakshmi’s stunt, which Malishka overhears and gets shocked to learn the housemates’ positive opinion about Lakshmi. Neelam understands Malishka’s sadness, but she can’t deny the fact.

Malishka is pissed with housemates supporting Lakshmi, and she shares this with her mother. Malishka plans to ruin Lakshmi’s life and become Rishi’s wife permanently.