Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the upcoming episode, which will air on 28th August, produced by Mukta Dhond's Malhar Content Creators, will see Priyanka's sabotage of the Dahi Handi pot and Amruta's suspicion. Read below to learn more!

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s upcoming episode, which airs on August 28th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that during the Dahi Handi celebration, Babita and Dilbar Singh Ahuja take the guests to the floor, dancing and entertaining them. In contrast, Virat (Arijit Taneja) and others enjoy their lively performance. The festive atmosphere is vibrant as the family comes together for the joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, Priyanka sabotages the dahi handi by replacing the pot with one filled with chemicals and covering it with a coconut to hide her tampering. As she completes her plan, Amruta (Sriti Jha) looks at her confusingly, and Priyanka sees her and is stunned.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update-

Nimrit plans to include Amruta in the family photo, but Babita insists on a photo with just the Ahujas family. Virat intervenes, suggesting that Radha and Krishna should not be separated on this occasion. Everyone agrees, and Amruta joins the photo session. Meanwhile, Priyanka uses the moment to set up a hot plate in the mandir, hoping to create problems.

Later, as rituals continue at the mandir, Bhavani suggests Nimrit perform the next one, but Amruta steps in, sensing that the plate is too hot. She uses her pallu to handle it, revealing Priyanka’s plan. After a confrontation, Priyanka leaves, and Amruta continues with the rituals despite her burnt hands. Virat notices Amruta’s pain and empathizes with her.

Lastly, Babita accuses Amruta of mistreating Nimrit, but Dilbar defends her. Amruta’s efforts to handle Priyanka’s schemes are clear as she prepares for the next challenge. Ishika and Priyanka try to sabotage the dahi handi competition, but Amruta remains determined to win despite the risks involved. End.

Credit: Zee5

Please watch this episode on Zee TV.