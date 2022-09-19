In today’s Kundali Bhagya episode, Preeta gets over her confused feelings that Arjun is Karan. She believes Kritika, who has given the reason behind Arjun opening the locker. She is now clear-minded that Arjun isn’t Karan. Fate brings them together once again. Arjun misses Kavya and heads to her school to meet her. He wants to find out about Kavya’s birth. Preeta and Arjun meet at Kavya’s school once again. Prithvi also reaches there to meet Preeta and tell her the truth that Arjun is Rishabh’s enemy. Prithvi troubles Preeta. She gets away. Prithvi fails to tell Arjun’s truth to her. Anjali loves Arjun.

Then in Kundali Bhagya, Anjali is confused and wants to find out if Arjun really loves Preeta. Arjun and Prithvi will have a clash once again. Anjali is shaken by recalling the series of events that happened in the entire day. He finds Anjali upset. He tells her that he will make coffee for her. She expects him to say sorry. He thanks her for being with him all the time in loneliness and handling him so well. She asks him to understand that if Kritika hadn’t come there to defend him, then everyone would have known his identity. She tells that the family is seeing Karan in him. He tells that he is really Karan, Preeta didn’t identify him even when she vowed to love him. He promises that he won’t cheat Nidhi, he will take his revenge and return to London. She forgives him.

Lastly, in Kundali Bhagya, Arjun says that he will make the best coffee for her. She says that she won’t have bad coffee. He tells her that he was just kidding, and she will make the coffee herself. She laughs and thinks there is something special in him. She makes coffee for herself and thinks that she feels strongly for him and she hates it when he is around Preeta. Arjun thinks about all that happened at Luthra’s mansion and is confused as to why he gets melted when he sees Preeta in front of her. He then decides to follow his mind and not his heart and to trouble Rishabh and Preeta to take his revenge. Prithvi plots to bring Arjun’s truth in front of everyone.

Picture Credit- Hotstar