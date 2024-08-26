Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (26 August 2024) of Megha Barsenge, Manoj lies about being hospitalized and Megha's bold decision to uncover the truth. Join us as we delve into the full episode, understanding the emotional journey of our beloved characters!

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The show’s 21st episode, which airs today, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles and promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Megha Barsenge Written Update 26 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Surendar supporting Ranjeeta’s actions, but Goldie disagrees, scolding both of them and urging them to face reality, warning that Megha will suffer. Surendar insists that Megha should be strong enough to handle society’s challenges. Megha steps in, asking everyone to stop fighting, saying it would break her if they continued. She leaves, remembering how Arjun revealed that Manoj never applied for her visa, and she cries. Meanwhile, Arjun reflects on Megha’s words and gets emotional.

Megha answers Manoj’s call and finds out that he has arranged her visa. As she’s about to leave the house with her luggage, Surendar stops her, saying he won’t let her end up like Jassi. However, it turns out to be just a dream, and Megha wakes up to her phone ringing. She sees that Arjun is calling but decides to disconnect the call.

In the morning sequel, Goldie advises Megha to talk to Manoj. During their video call, Manoj accuses Megha of sending Arjun’s men to attack him, which she denies. Manoj then lies, saying he lost the money he had invested in his business and only lied to her because he thought she would understand. When Megha questions him about the 15 lakhs lie, Manoj admits that he hid the truth because their marriage might not have happened otherwise. He assures her that he’ll repay the loan and won’t let anyone trouble her, adding that he wouldn’t dare challenge her powerful family.

Further, Megha comes to Arjun Talvar and confronts him about what he did to Manoj. After listening to this, Arjun is shocked. He offers water and says he came to his office to talk to her calmly, but Megha mocks him and tells him to stop acting. She also states that Manoj is in the hospital because of him. After listening to this, Arjun is shocked, and he tells the truth, but she denies accepting it and leaves from there.

Lastly, Megha returns home, and Goldie asks a question. She advises Megha to save her marriage, but Surendar warns them not to trust Manoj. Megha decides to go to Georgia and informs her family about her decision, as she wants to learn the truth and comment on it. End.

Credit: JioCinema

