Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (27 August 2024) of Megha Barsenge, Sadanand's spying exposes Megha and Arjun's secret meeting. Join us as we delve into the full episode, understanding the emotional journey of our beloved characters!

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The show’s 22nd episode, which airs today, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles and promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Megha Barsenge Written Update 27 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Megha (Neha Rana) deciding to travel to Georgia, but Surendar opposes her plan. He tells Megha that she doesn’t know anyone or anything about Georgia. Megha insists that she needs his blessings to face the challenge. She explains that she can’t wait any longer and wants to confront Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan). Surendar informs her that Manoj has admitted to his lies. Megha responds that she loved and trusted Manoj and comments on it.

Megha acknowledges that Manoj lied about money but still wants to know if he truly loved her. Despite Surendar’s shock, Megha explains that her love blinds her and that she needs to confront Manoj as his wife. She asks Surendar for permission to go to Georgia, but he refuses and leaves.

On the other hand, Manoj tells his parents to learn Megha’s next plan. Sadanand asks Manoj what they should do now. And Manoj tells the plan. On the other hand, Megha meets an agent to apply for a visa to Georgia. The agent asks for details about her husband, Manoj, and mentions that the embassy needs his letter. Megha wonders if she can go without this, but the agent explains that these rules are to prevent fraud. He agrees to apply without the documents but can’t guarantee the outcome.

Sonam praises Megha for being brave in her decision, but Megha admits she needs support. She mentioned that she needed money for the visa and noticed a call from Kavita. Sonam advises Megha not to tell Kavita about her Georgia plans, fearing Kavita won’t let her go.

Later, Surendar and Goldie ignore Megha, making her question if she’s doing the right thing. Ranjeeta warns Megha that Manoj might betray her again, but Megha says she needs to understand why he did it. Ranjeeta offers her support as a mother, which makes Megha happy. Megha then receives a call from Sonam about an upcoming event, and Ranjeeta says she will give Megha an address the next day.

The next day, Ranjeeta wished Megha good luck for her event. When Megha asks who arranged it, Ranjeeta tells her not to worry. As Megha leaves, she notices a man following her, but he escapes before she can catch him. The man turns out to be Sadanand, who is spying on her for Manoj.

Lastly, Megha is surprised and angry at the event venue to see Arjun. She accuses him of following her, but he reveals that it’s his place, and she follows him. He advises her to question Manoj instead and mentions that he knows she needs money for a visa, promising not to interfere. Sadanand witnesses their conversation and shows it to Manoj via video call. Manoj becomes convinced that Megha is plotting something big against him with Arjun’s help. End.

Credit: JioCinema

Please watch this episode on Colors.