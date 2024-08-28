Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (28 August 2024) of Megha Barsenge on Colors TV, Manoj Becomes Alert, Surendar permits Megha to go to Georgia, and the twist in what she does next will be interesting.

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The show’s 22nd episode, which airs today, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles and promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Megha Barsenge Written Update 28 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) informing Sadanand that Megha (Neha Rana) is scheming something significant against him with Arjun’s assistance. Sadanand warns Manoj not to get involved and quickly departs. Meanwhile, Megha reveals to Arjun that she plans to proceed with the event solely for financial gain. Arjun, however, makes it clear that he will not mix his personal affairs with her plans.

During a rehearsal, Megha is teaching dance steps to police officers, including Arjun, when she notices a video call from Manoj. Stepping away from the group, Megha answers the call and tells Manoj she is busy. Manoj tries manipulating Megha by telling her how much he misses her, but she replies that she must leave.

Manoj then smartly questions Megha about her plans and asks about Arjun. Megha responds that she’s just working, and Arjun is unaware of what happened in Georgia. She ends the call and turns to leave.

Later, After the rehearsal, Megha leaves from there frustratedly, and suddenly, Arjun comes in the middle of her route and asks for a minute to talk to her. Megha replies that practice is over and that she doesn’t want to talk to him anymore or comment on it. Arjun replies that Megha needs to tell Manoj not to involve him in their matters. Megha mocks her again for listening to the wife and husband’s conversation, and Arjun replies as she talks about Manoj’s character and comments on it.

In the next scene, Surendar insists that Megha should move to Delhi to pursue a dance course, stating that he has made all the arrangements. Goldie disagrees with the plan. Surendar explains that Megha cannot return to Manoj’s house or go to Georgia, emphasizing that they have already lost 10 lakhs and she needs to move on. Megha pleads to be allowed to go to Georgia, but Surendar, frustrated, tells her she can go wherever she wants.

Further, Megha teaches dance steps to the police officers when she spots a masked man among them. She learns that Arjun will not be participating in the event. Megha takes a two-minute break and informs Ranjeeta about the masked man. Ranjeeta reassures Megha that she might have misunderstood the situation and advises her to be more understanding of Arjun. Ranjeeta also reveals that Megha secured this event thanks to Arjun’s efforts.

Lastly, Megha approaches Arjun, who immediately questions why she came to see him. She asks him why he skipped practice, to which he reminds her that she had told him to keep his distance. Megha thanked him and apologized for her past behavior. She offers him kada prasad and requests that he join the practice sessions, advising him not to lose his temper so easily. Just then, she spots the masked man again. End.

Credit: JioCinema

