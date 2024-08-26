Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode 169 of Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Veer reveals the reason behind Vaani's condition, Bulbul's fiery confrontation with Dr. Jain.

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 169th episode, which airs on August 27th, 2024, on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Written Update 27 August: Today’s episode starts with Veer telling Bulbul that Jain is responsible for Vaani’s condition. Jain, Vaani’s college senior and true love, left her forever. Vaani became pregnant at 16 but kept it a secret from her family. One day, she disappeared, leaving a note saying she would marry Jain at a temple. However, Jain’s mother stopped the wedding and took him away. Vaani was heartbroken and ran after him, but he had already left when Veer arrived. When they tried to speak with Jain’s parents, they were insulted and overlooked at them.

When Jain arrived, Bulbul accused him of causing Vaani’s suffering. Jain, filled with guilt, admitted his mistakes and begged for a chance to make amends. However, furious, Bulbul slapped him and questioned how he could fix the damage. She reminded him of how Vaani’s reputation was ruined, how she was ignored, and how she had been locked away at home, enduring society’s harsh judgment.

Jain, looking regretful, explained that he had to leave Vaani because his mother threatened to harm herself if he didn’t follow her wishes. Bulbul, however, called him a coward. Jain agreed, admitting he had stayed away from India for years, living in Delhi to escape the fallout of his actions. He only returned due to his father’s poor health, hoping to make things right and comment on it.

Later, unaware of Jain’s true identity, Veer thanked him for saving his wife. The situation took a dramatic turn when Viyuk, Vaani’s son, handed Jain a greeting card, revealing that Viyuk was his child. Overwhelmed with emotion, Jain hugged Viyuk and became deeply emotional.

Lastly, Vaani tries to find Veer, but by accident, she pushes Kaveri, mocks her, and calls her mad again and again. Viyuk comes there and apologizes to Kaveri, takes Vaani with her, and leaves. Dr. Jain overhears the conversation, comes to Kaveri, mocks her for her rude behavior towards Vaani, and comments. End.

Credit: JioCinema

Please watch this episode on Colors.