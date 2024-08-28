Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (28 August) of Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Veer refuses to forgive Jain's past actions, Vaani misses him

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 171th episode, which airs tonight on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Written Update 28 August: Today’s episode starts with Bulbul apologizing to Veer, expressing that she didn’t realize how much her actions hurt him. She offers him food and tries to comfort him, but Veer is upset, explaining that Jain ruined his sister Vaani’s life, causing her great pain. When Bulbul suggests that Jain might regret his mistakes and should be allowed to make amends, Veer firmly rejects the idea, stating that while he believes in second chances for mistakes, he cannot forgive crimes.

Bulbul remembers Veer’s words, realizing that if she deceives him, everything will fall apart. Later, she expresses her sorrow to God, reflecting that where there is love, there is always a fear of separation. She counts down the time left until her 18th birthday, eager for the waiting to end. When she notices money on the floor, she tries to pick it up, but it flies away. Veer, teasing her, laughs. Bulbul tells him she knows very well how hard it is to earn money and comment on it.

In the night scene, Varnika is worried about Vaani while walking in the passage. Suddenly, Bulbul sees her and asks her what happened. Varnika replies that she shows her concern about Vaani, saying that she hasn’t eaten yet and comments on it. Suddenly, Dr. Jain calls Bulbul and asks Vaani if she is okay. Bulbul replies that family members care for her and disconnects the call.

Later, Varnika informs Bulbul that Veer is calling her. As Bulbul tries to serve food to Veer, Sulakshana scolds her for working and insists she eat instead. Veer grabs Bulbul’s hand and refuses to let go. Just then, Varadha arrives, and Bulbul gives up her seat to him. Veer accidentally holds Varadha’s hand, making Bulbul laugh.

Lastly, Varnika brings Vaani to the dining area, but she refuses to eat food and says that only her Doctor is good to her and others are bad. Suddenly, she runs towards her room. Later, Bulbul makes a plate for her, goes to her room, and tries to convince her. End.

Credit: JioCinema

