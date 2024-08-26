Television | TV Show Written Updates

The audience will see an interesting twist in the upcoming episode of 379 of Sony Sab's Vanshaj when DJ begins plotting against Yash. Check it out below.

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj continues entertaining the audience with new twists and turns. Siddharth Kumar Tewary produces it under Swastik Productions. The show casts Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 379, airing on 26 August 2024.

Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) shocks Bhanu, Bhoomi, Isha, and Vidhur by revealing she has taken help from DJ (Mahir Pandhi), the monster himself, to fight against the Talwars. At the same time, DJ makes his grand entry, breaking the Dahi Handi. He comes face to face with Yuvika, intensifying the scene.

Bhanu is furious, questioning Yuvika’s decision and the risks it poses to the family. Despite the backlash from Bhanu and Bhoomi, Yuvika stands firm, trying to make everyone understand that DJ’s loyalty to the Mahajan name makes him the best choice, even if it means dealing with a monster. As Yuvika sets strict rules for DJ, Isha is devastated, feeling betrayed by her sister for bringing the old threat back into their lives.

Meanwhile, DJ begins plotting, sensing an opportunity to exploit the situation. Akshat and Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) hear from Isha about DJ’s involvement and ruthless attitude and wonder about his next move. With DJ digging into Yash’s life and weaknesses, we realize Sia’s (Yash’s biggest weakness and strength) life could be in danger.

With DJ’s release, the audience can expect nail-biting twists in the upcoming episodes.