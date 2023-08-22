ADVERTISEMENT
Aashika Bhatia Is Lost In The Breezy And Beautiful Vibes Of Beach, See Here

Aashika Bhatia is a heartthrob actress in the entertainment world. The diva in the latest dump is enjoying the breezy vibes on the beach. Check out the video below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 21:00:19
Aashika Bhatia the stunning internet sensation, never leaves a chance to impress her fans with something new. Today the actress takes her fans on a breezy and beautiful beach ride in the latest Instagram dump. The actress loves spending time with nature and embracing its beauty.

Aashika Bhatia’s Beautiful Time In Nature

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aashika Bhatia treats her fans with a beautiful glimpse of the breezy vibes on the beach. In the video, she can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with ripped denim pants. She rounds up her beachy fashion in the casuals with black funky glasses. In addition, she paired it with comfy white flip-flops.

Aashika enjoyed her breezy beach vibes walking through the smooth soil. She treated her fans with a mesmerizing glimpse of herself throughout the video. With the visuals, it’s clear that the actress had a good time embracing nature’s beauty. She also tried to step into the cool water in the breezy weather. Her blissful view in the pictures undoubtedly made our day.

As a contestant, Aashika Bhatia recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and won millions of hearts. The diva enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handle.

Did you enjoy Aashika Bhatia’s breezy vibes on the beach? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

