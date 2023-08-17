Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics

Aashika Bhatia, the dynamic and bold personality who has been capturing hearts through her impressive journey in BIGG BOSS OTT season 2, continues to make waves with her unparalleled style. The star recently took to social media to share a stunning picture that epitomizes her unique fashion statement. In the image, Aashika masterfully elevates her casual ensemble to a whole new level of sophistication.

The actress donned a chic white body-skimming top that perfectly accentuated her confident aura. Paired flawlessly with beige trousers, the ensemble struck a balance between comfort and elegance. Aashika’s choice to forgo heavy makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, as she confidently flaunted her sleek blonde hair.

Completing the ensemble, the diva added a touch of sporty elegance by adorning white sneakers. These not only provided a trendy contrast but also contributed to the overall youthful charm of her look. A stylish cross bag served as the final touch, showcasing Aashika’s attention to detail and her ability to effortlessly accessorize.

Have a look-

Aashika Bhatia’s fashion sense is emblematic of her fearless approach to style, making a bold statement that resonates with her vibrant personality. As she continues to capture attention with her remarkable journey in BIGG BOSS OTT season 2, her off-screen style continues to inspire and influence her followers. With each picture shared, Aashika reminds us that her fashion choices are as daring and distinctive as her presence on screen.