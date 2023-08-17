ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics

Aashika Bhatia, the dynamic and bold personality who has been capturing hearts through her impressive journey in BIGG BOSS OTT season 2, continues to make waves with her unparalleled style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 21:30:03
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics 843680

Aashika Bhatia, the dynamic and bold personality who has been capturing hearts through her impressive journey in BIGG BOSS OTT season 2, continues to make waves with her unparalleled style. The star recently took to social media to share a stunning picture that epitomizes her unique fashion statement. In the image, Aashika masterfully elevates her casual ensemble to a whole new level of sophistication.

The actress donned a chic white body-skimming top that perfectly accentuated her confident aura. Paired flawlessly with beige trousers, the ensemble struck a balance between comfort and elegance. Aashika’s choice to forgo heavy makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, as she confidently flaunted her sleek blonde hair.

Completing the ensemble, the diva added a touch of sporty elegance by adorning white sneakers. These not only provided a trendy contrast but also contributed to the overall youthful charm of her look. A stylish cross bag served as the final touch, showcasing Aashika’s attention to detail and her ability to effortlessly accessorize.

Have a look-

Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics 843679

Aashika Bhatia’s fashion sense is emblematic of her fearless approach to style, making a bold statement that resonates with her vibrant personality. As she continues to capture attention with her remarkable journey in BIGG BOSS OTT season 2, her off-screen style continues to inspire and influence her followers. With each picture shared, Aashika reminds us that her fashion choices are as daring and distinctive as her presence on screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Aashika Bhatia looks preppy in white co-Ords, see pics 842347
Aashika Bhatia looks preppy in white co-Ords, see pics
Sneak Peek Into Aashika Bhatia's Sassy Look In Leopard Ensemble And No Makeup 841206
Sneak Peek Into Aashika Bhatia’s Sassy Look In Leopard Ensemble And No Makeup
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted 839193
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry 833397
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry
Trending: When Aashika Bhatia slayed internet in black bralette top and denim shorts to flaunt curvaceous midriff 791262
Trending: When Aashika Bhatia slayed internet in black bralette top and denim shorts to flaunt curvaceous midriff
Aashika Bhatia glows like never in LBD, fans in awe
Latest Stories
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Encounter! 843688
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unforgettable Encounter!
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843632
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek
The fourth single 'Sabr E Dil Toote' from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now! 843674
The fourth single ‘Sabr E Dil Toote’ from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now!
TMKOC star Raj Anadkat goes on a day out in an autorickshaw, see viral pics 843670
TMKOC star Raj Anadkat goes on a day out in an autorickshaw, see viral pics
Ishan Kishan Looks Swanky In His New Hairstyle; Take A Look 843578
Ishan Kishan Looks Swanky In His New Hairstyle; Take A Look
Shraddha Arya's Birthday Special With Her Husband And Dolphin, See Pics 843634
Shraddha Arya’s Birthday Special With Her Husband And Dolphin, See Pics
Read Latest News