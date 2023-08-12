ADVERTISEMENT
Aashika Bhatia looks preppy in white co-Ords, see pics

Aashika Bhatia's effortlessly chic fashion game as she graces the scene in a stunning all-white jogger co-ord ensemble. The actress not only captures attention but also exudes an undeniable aura of confidence and beauty.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Aug,2023 10:15:48
Aashika’s choice of attire is a true testament to her fashion sensibility. Pairing a stylish black sports bra with a pristine white jacket, she achieves the perfect balance between edgy and elegant. The high-waisted white joggers complete the ensemble, creating a seamless harmony of casual comfort and contemporary style.

The details of her look are as impeccable as her smile. With sleek hair cascading down, Aashika channels a modern charm that effortlessly complements her outfit. The white sneakers she chose for the occasion add a touch of sporty flair to the ensemble, rounding off the look with a perfect blend of casual and chic. Posing with a radiant smile, Aashika Bhatia embodies the idea of setting goals. Her fashion-forward approach and confident demeanor make her not just a style icon but also an inspiration to those who seek to embrace their unique fashion sense with grace.

In a world where fashion evolves, Aashika’s all-white jogger co-ords effortlessly stand out, redefining casual elegance. With each appearance, she reminds us that style is a reflection of individuality, and she wears it like the true diva she is.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

