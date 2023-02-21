You’re going to wear some pink clothing. But, Starlets Aditi Bhatia and Ashi Singh are here to save the day, so don’t worry. These divas have been seen sporting stunning pink dresses that are unquestionably fashionable and ideal for your casual to sultry look.

Aditi Bhatia is one of television’s most well-known young actors and actresses. She has worked since childhood in the film industry. Since she was young, the actress has appeared in many movies and TV shows. Aditi is one of the most attractive and talented actors. Through several fronts, the young actress has established herself.

Aditi has appeared in several programs, including Tashan-e-Ishq, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

She frequently shares adorable photos, amusing videos, and messages about awareness on her account. This is how she communicates with her followers.

Her images from her partying are once more doing the rounds online. Aditi posted a few photos to her Instagram feed. The actress wore a pink off-shoulder mini-dress in the pictures. She wore pink ankle-length heels with them. In this dress, Aditi looks stunning.

Aditi posted some pictures of herself wearing feminine attire to her Instagram account. The actress was dressed in pink and looked lovely.

Ashi Singh, a TV actress, has gained popularity among teenagers after taking over Avneet Kaur’s role as Yasmine in the renowned fantasy series Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ashi has been acting since 2015, even though she is only 22 years old. When she was 15 years old, the TV actress appeared in shows like Gumrah, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India before becoming well-known for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

In addition to her career achievements, Ashi is renowned for her taste in clothing. She is a teen superstar online, as evidenced by a simple glance at her Instagram.

Ashi looked very adorable in her pink salwar suit set with patterned accents.

Take a look and tell us which person’s fashion you would choose for a pink dress.

Source : indiaforum, republicworld, toi bollywood hungama, tellychakkar