The gorgeous television beauties Ashi Singh and Ashnoor Kaur are keeping their fashion skills up on the groove. The actresses are ardent Instagram users. Both of them with a shining acting career, own a huge fan following on their social media handles too. The actresses time and again have shared their details about what’s happening in their lives and pictures from their fashion drills. Owing to that, their latest ones are leaving us absolutely awed.

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share two back to back pictures. The Meet actress looked stunning in her monochromatic co-ords. The diva wore a black floral crop top. She teamed it with matching black trouser pants. The actress completed the look with matching long shrug. For makeup, she teamed it up with minimal makeover. Her looked perfect opening up with gorgeous waves on her shoulders.

Sharing the pictures, Ashi Singh dropped flower emojis in the caption. Earlier, to Meet, she acted in shows like Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, that gave her household recognition, and before that, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Ashnoor Kaur on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video. Looking absolutely stunning in her black bodycon dress with a matching leather black belt around the waist. She completed the look with sleek mid-parted hairbun and minimal makeover. She vibed to the song ‘People’ as she shared the video.

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her acting chops. She has prompted some terrific work over the years. She was last seen in the show Patiala Babes.