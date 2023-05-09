From flaunting curvaceous midriff to enjoying orange juice: Ashi Singh and her special life updates

Ashi Singh is an avid social media user. The actress often keeps her fans enticed with her regular fashion posts on social media, and here’s how she is keeping us awestruck with her looks, check

Ashi Singh continues to shine in the world of showbiz. The actress has come a long way since her debut as an actress. And now the diva is earning immense love with her work on the screen in the show Meet. However, apart from that, the actress has also managed to earn love with her engaging posts on social media handle. Here’s what she is up to currently.

Ashi Singh flaunts her curvaceous midriff

In a picture that she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see the actress decked up in a stylish green embellished blouse top. The actress completed the look with her low-waisted denim jeans. The diva rounded it off with her long wavy blonde hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she rounded it off with minimal eye makeup and pink lips.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh enjoys orange juice

In the next picture, that Ashi shared on her social media handle, we can see her inside her car. She can be seen decked up in her casual avatar. The actress rounded it off with no makeup look and her long hair. While that, she enjoyed her orange juice.

Check out-



Work Front

Ashi Singh first captured hearts with her breakthrough role as Naina Agarwal in the popular series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.” Her portrayal of a simple and relatable girl navigating the complexities of love and life struck a chord with viewers, earning her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan following. She then went on to feature in the show Aladdin. As of now she is in the show Meet.