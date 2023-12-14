In Photos: Arjun Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Brewing ‘Bromance’ In Stylish Outfits

Koffee With Karan season 8 has managed to make headlines lately. The season has been fully successful with celebrities like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and many others. The latest in the list are Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. However, what caught our attention was their statement style.

Arjun Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur Style

Taking to their Instagram handle, Arjun and Aditya shared photos together, embracing their statement style. For the Koffee With Karan, Arjun wore a half-unbuttoned white shirt tucked into black pants, and the blue denim jacket complements his appearance. With his messy hairstyle and lush beard, Arjun looks heartthrob.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur opts for a ‘gentleman’ vibe as he dons a white shirt underneath a checked waistcoat with matching pants and blazer. The clean shave and styled hair look super attractive, making us fall for him.

In the photos, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen complimenting each other. The smile and excitement on their faces show their brewing ‘Bromance.’ This episode will air tomorrow, and so, sharing these pictures, the duo wrote, “Kapoor + Kapur + Brewing tomorrow.”

Did you like Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s bromance? Drop your views in the comments box below.