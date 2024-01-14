Street Style 101: Crop top, cargo pant and more [Aashika Bhatia’s picks]

Aashika Bhatia, the undisputed queen of street style, recently set the fashion streets ablaze with her sartorial prowess. In a move that screams both comfort and trendiness, she donned a stylish full-sleeve round neck crop top that instantly caught the eye. The top, with its casual flair, exuded a laid-back yet chic vibe, setting the tone for a street style ensemble that’s nothing short of iconic.

Aashika Bhatia owns the street style, here’s how

Pairing the crop top with high-waisted greyish camouflage cargo pants, Aashika effortlessly blended casual coolness with an urban edge. The choice of cargo pants not only added a touch of utility-chic to the look but also showcased her keen eye for on-trend pieces. The greyish camouflage pattern served as the perfect canvas for a street-style statement, making her stand out in the bustling fashion landscape.

Aashika’s commitment to the street style game extended to her hair and makeup choices. Opting for a mid-parted sleek straight hairdo, she nailed the modern and sophisticated aesthetic. The makeup, characterized by sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude pink lips, struck a harmonious balance between natural beauty and a touch of glam – a signature look that complements the urban-chic vibe.

Now, let’s talk accessories – Aashika Bhatia knows how to elevate a street-style ensemble with flair. She added a dash of glamour with a pair of gorgeous hoop earrings, proving that even casual looks can benefit from a touch of statement jewelry. The stylish white sneakers she chose not only added a sporty element but also brought a fresh and contemporary vibe to the overall ensemble.

In a delightful twist, Aashika shared a video on her social media, grooving to the beats of ‘Love Ya’ by Diljit Dosanjh, showcasing that her street style isn’t just about the outfit – it’s a celebration of confidence, carefree attitude, and a whole lot of personality.

For anyone seeking street style inspiration, Aashika Bhatia’s ensemble is a masterclass in effortlessly blending comfort, trendiness, and a unique sense of individuality. The streets are her runway, and Aashika is turning every corner into a fashion statement that resonates with the spirit of urban chic.