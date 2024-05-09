Urfi Javed’s Surprising Reaction When Aly Goni Considers Her Capable of ‘Met Gala,’ Says, ‘I’ll Cry Because of You’

Urfi Javed is known for her bold and confident persona, often expressing herself freely and fearlessly. She often makes headlines for her glamorous and unconventional style statements, making her a popular figure on Instagram. Considering her Instagram story, Aly Goni considered her capable of attending the Met Gala, and Urfi’s reaction is filled with surprise and appreciation.

Urfi Javed and Aly Goni’s Instagram Story Appearance-

In Aly Goni’s Instagram story, the actor engages with his fan base through quick questionnaires. One fan asked him, “Urfi kya gala ke liye he bani hai?” When asked about Urfi’s fashion choices, he couldn’t help but express his admiration. ‘Yes, of course! Recently, she flaunted a butterfly dress—it was too good! I personally messaged her to appreciate her gorgeous butterfly dress. She has truly excelled with her fashion experiment,’ he shared, adding, ‘She is climbing the stairs of success and will reach the top very soon.’

Urfi Javed reshared Aly Goni’s Instagram story, expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards him. ‘Why are you so sweet? I might just cry because of you. You’re literally the sweetest, always ready to help everyone, and I want everyone to know this,’ she says, adding, ‘You are amazing!’ Urfi Javed’s reaction is a beautiful blend of emotions, gratitude, and a sweet message that resonates with all of us.

