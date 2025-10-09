Exclusive: Aashish Kedar and Eshaa Pathak pair up for a vertical drama series for WinZo app

It’s the age of the vertical format content!! And here we are at IWMBuzz.com, coming up with yet another news on this growing trend, which has been keeping creative think-tanks busy, churning exciting content for the shorter format!!

Micro-dramas are an enchanting form of entertainment, characterised by their brief and vertically oriented video format. These short narratives have quickly surged in popularity, largely due to their perfect compatibility with mobile viewing, allowing audiences to enjoy them anytime and anywhere. This innovative format resonates especially with the younger generation, who often crave compelling content that can seamlessly integrate into their fast-paced lifestyles. As a result, numerous streaming platforms and promotional banners have collaborated to produce impactful and expertly crafted vertical content, catering to the demands of this dynamic audience.

The news that we have is of yet another interesting and fresh pairing for the vertical format. Anupamaa fame actor, Aashish Kedar, popularly known as Toshu, will pair up with Eshaa Pathak, who is known for her portrayal in Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri.

Yes, this concept is an original story, based on a Gujarati backdrop.

As per a reliable source, “It is about a happy couple, who are secretly in love, and their struggle when their families find suitable partners elsewhere for them.”

The series will stream on WinZo App.

