Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV's next

Actor Amit Singh Thakur who is presently seen in the TV show Dharampatnii is upbeat about his next web project. Amit Singh Thakur who was seen in Netflix project Mai, Hello Mini 2 etc, recently appeared in a special Father’s Day short film titled A Day Before Son’s Wedding. Now he will be seen in a Pocket Aces venture for Amazon miniTV, which will be a web series.

We hear that the story of the series will be a slice-of-life story where a girl is looking for her Mr. Perfect.

As we know, Amazon miniTV is buzzing with many new projects.

