Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV's next

Amit Singh Thakur the versatile senior actor who is presently seen in Dharampatnii, will be seen in the upcoming web series which will stream on Amazon miniTV.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 16:52:07
Actor Amit Singh Thakur who is presently seen in the TV show Dharampatnii is upbeat about his next web project. Amit Singh Thakur who was seen in Netflix project Mai, Hello Mini 2 etc, recently appeared in a special Father’s Day short film titled A Day Before Son’s Wedding. Now he will be seen in a Pocket Aces venture for Amazon miniTV, which will be a web series.

We hear that the story of the series will be a slice-of-life story where a girl is looking for her Mr. Perfect.

As we know, Amazon miniTV is buzzing with many new projects. We at IWMBuzz.com, have written about Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media. We have also written about Campus Beats, helmed by Palki Malhotra. We have also written about Avneet Kaur featuring in the Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday.

We buzzed Amit Singh Thakur, but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Pocket Aces and in Amazon miniTV, but did not get to hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film ‘A Day Before Son’s Wedding’ 

Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Sumer Holiday

Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys 

Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

