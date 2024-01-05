Exclusive: Anupmaa fame child artist Aadhya Barot bags Emraan Hashmi starrer Show Time

Aadhya Barot, the talented child artist, who is currently seen playing Pakhi’s daughter in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment’s new series, Show Time.

The series follows the stories of the movers and shakers of Bollywood and their struggles to stay at the top of their game, is out. Leading man of the series, Emraan Hashmi is essaying the role of an influential film producer who takes a dig at nepotism in his opening lines. “Every outsider wants to be an insider,” he says. The trailer goes on to establish him as a powerful player in showbiz.

Created by Sumit Roy, showrunner Mihir Desai, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show stars Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran. Show Time will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Excited about ‘Showtime’, Emraan said in a statement, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say – we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!”

We buzzed actress’s mother, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates