Exclusive: Anushka Ranjan to feature in Pinaka Entertainment’s web series

Anushka Ranjan, the model and actress who made her big screen debut with the romantic comedy, Wedding Pulav, and appeared in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has bagged her next meaty role in the OTT platform. Anushka is even today remembered for her OTT series Fittrat, along with Krystle D’Souza and Aditya Seal. Anushka, we hear, is presently shooting for a web series for an acclaimed platform.

As per a reliable source, the web series is an action thriller produced by Pinaka Entertainment and directed by Hanish Kalia. The series is said to have a stellar cast with Mahesh Manjrekar and Aahana Kumra leading from the front. The makers have been tight-lipped about the platform they are looking at, for the launch of this series.

We hear that Anushka has started shooting for the series, and will be seen in an interesting role. She looks forward to this project with all confidence and good vibe.

We buzzed Anushka but did not get through to her.

