Exclusive: Amit Pachori to play the main antagonist in Colors’ Lakshmi Narayan

Actor Amit Pachori who recently entered the Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya, in the role of Rajesh Wagle’s childhood friend, will soon start his shoot for the new mythological presentation on Colors. He will play an integral role in Colors’ new presentation, Lakshmi Narayan, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

As we know, Lakshmi Narayan will have Srikant Dwivedi and Shivya Pathania playing the roles of Narayan and Lakshmi respectively. We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about Srikant Dwivedi reprising the role of Lord Narayan aka Vishnu in the new show. We also wrote about Ram Yashvardhan who essays Lord Shiv, and Subha Rajput who plays Goddess Parvati, playing the same characters in the new show. IWMBuzz.com also reported about Tarun Khanna and Puneet Vashist reprising their roles of Lord Indra and Narad from the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. If you want to look at those stories, you can read them here.

Exclusive: Swastik Productions to make mythological multiverse show titled Lakshmi Narayan for Colors; Srikant Dwivedi to play the central role

Exclusive: Tarun Khanna and Puneet Vashist join the cast of Colors’ Lakshmi Narayan

We now hear of Amit Pachori entering the show as the main antagonist.

As per a reliable source, “Am it has been roped in to play the role of the rakshas, Hayagreev.”

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.