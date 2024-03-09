Exclusive: Benedict Garrett to be a part of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2

Benedict Garrett, the talented actor, who is known for his work in projects like Jawan, Dhak Dhak and The Kerala Story, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh in lead roles was a treat for all thriller lovers. The first part of the show left us on the edge and we now want answers about what happens to Purva, Vikrant and Shikha. The show became immensely popular and continues to be one of the top 10’s on the streaming platform.

The story was about Vikrant a small-town boy who aspires to settle down with a simple job and marry the love of his life, Shikha. But his dreams are about to be dashed when he becomes the object of Purva’s desire, the daughter of a politician who will go to any length to get him. Will Vikrant be able to free himself from Purva’s clutches and reclaim his true love?

Earlier we exclusively reported about Gurmeet Choudhary and Emily R. Acland being roped in for season 2.

