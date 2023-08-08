Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala's web series Forever

Senior actor Deepak Chadha and his son Jeevansh Chadha are together shooting for a web series titled Forever. IWMBuzz.com has been reporting exclusively about this romantic thriller produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah’s Adiveer Productions. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about actor Tanuj Virwani playing the lead in the series. We also wrote about Vindu Dara Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma joining the cast of the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

We now hear of the real father-son duo of Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha shooting for this project. Deepak Chadha was last seen on TV in Anupamaa, while Jeevansh played the parallel lead in Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus.

We buzzed Deepak and Jeevansh but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

