Digital | News

Exclusive: Gagan Arora bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Gagan Arora, who featured in projects like College Romance, Ujda Chaman, The Fame Game, and Tabbar, has been roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 12:40:55
Exclusive: Gagan Arora bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 858419

Young and talented actor Gagan Arora, who featured in projects like College Romance, Ujda Chaman, The Fame Game, and Tabbar, is all set to entertain audiences in a new project. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Gagan being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We reached out to Gagan but did not get revert.

Gagan has had an amazing journey in the industry. With an undergraduate degree in commerce, Gagan moved to Mumbai to study filmmaking from XIC. After learning filmmaking Gagan started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on the feature film Stree (2018). He then moved to acting and we saw him making a debut in the widely popular web series College Romance (2018). His character Bagga got appreciated and then we saw him in the web series Girls Hostel (2018). He made his feature film debut with the commercially successful Ujda Chaman in 2019.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute ‘Wedding TV by LoveStoriesTV’ FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Viaan and Katha's love tale to get intense with a SMALL LEAP 858397
Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Viaan and Katha’s love tale to get intense with a SMALL LEAP
Exclusive: Anupamaa's Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17 858390
Exclusive: Anupamaa’s Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment's web series 36 Days 858114
Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series 36 Days
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor's series Trail of Assassin 858023
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor’s series Trail of Assassin
Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga 857632
Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors’ Chaand Jalne Laga
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company's Star Bharat show 857029
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company’s Star Bharat show

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Update: Shattered Anupamaa vows to take care of Dimple 858412
Anupamaa Update: Shattered Anupamaa vows to take care of Dimple
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff's edge 858395
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi 858387
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute 'Wedding TV by LoveStoriesTV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences 858388
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute ‘Wedding TV by LoveStoriesTV’ FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences
English Vinglish Turns 11 858382
English Vinglish Turns 11
The Extraordinarily Camera-Friendly Telugu-Tamil-Malayalam Actress Nithya Menen On What Makes Her Such A Natural 858381
The Extraordinarily Camera-Friendly Telugu-Tamil-Malayalam Actress Nithya Menen On What Makes Her Such A Natural
Read Latest News