Exclusive: Gagan Arora bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Young and talented actor Gagan Arora, who featured in projects like College Romance, Ujda Chaman, The Fame Game, and Tabbar, is all set to entertain audiences in a new project. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Gagan being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We reached out to Gagan but did not get revert.

Gagan has had an amazing journey in the industry. With an undergraduate degree in commerce, Gagan moved to Mumbai to study filmmaking from XIC. After learning filmmaking Gagan started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on the feature film Stree (2018). He then moved to acting and we saw him making a debut in the widely popular web series College Romance (2018). His character Bagga got appreciated and then we saw him in the web series Girls Hostel (2018). He made his feature film debut with the commercially successful Ujda Chaman in 2019.

