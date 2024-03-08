Exclusive: Gaurav Nain and Rebecca Anand in upcoming web series Khadaan

IWMBuzz.com has been reporting about the latest web series. We hear a new web show is in the making named Khadaan. As per reports in media, Aly Goni and Karanvir Bohra are part of the project. The series is produced by K Sera Sera and directed by Gagan Puri.

Now, we hear talented actors Gaurav Nain, who is known for Shrikant Bashir, Tujhe Kho Diya, and Rebecca Anand, who was seen in TV shows like Beyhadh and Kumkum Bhagya, are roped in for the series.

We buzzed the actors but could not get through to him.

