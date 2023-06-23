ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to feature in Citadel Indian version

Hardika Sharma who was recently seen shooting for Chhorii 2, will be seen featuring in Citadel Indian version, which is helmed by Raj and DK. Read this newsbreak on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 15:04:02
Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to feature in Citadel Indian version

Child actress Hardika Sharma is having a great time as she is at the helm when it comes to bagging films. Hardika who was recently seen shooting for Chhorii 2, the film produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Vishal Furia has some good films lined up for release.

The child actress has recently shot for the film Call Me Bae, starring Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. She plays the child version of Ananya in the film.

Hardika who starred in the Yami Gautam digital film A Thursday, has also been seen in Hungama 2.

We now hear that Hardika will be seen in the stellar cast list of Citadel Indian Version. As we know, this web series has Varun Dhawan and Samantha playing the leads. The Indian version of Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Hardika plays the younger version of Samantha here in the series.

We buzzed Hardika but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade 

Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I would like to indulge in a game of Badminton: Tauseef Sheikh
I would like to indulge in a game of Badminton: Tauseef Sheikh
I have a genuine interest in learning and expanding my musical skills: Shivin Narang
I have a genuine interest in learning and expanding my musical skills: Shivin Narang
I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma
I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
Latest Stories
Bodhitree Multimedia’s ‘Class’ on Netflix is on a roll, wins ‘Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice’ at a recent awards function
Bodhitree Multimedia’s ‘Class’ on Netflix is on a roll, wins ‘Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice’ at a recent awards function
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Bharatha Circus Review: Has A Big Conscience But Little Creativity
Bharatha Circus Review: Has A Big Conscience But Little Creativity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma
Read Latest News