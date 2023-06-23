Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to feature in Citadel Indian version

Child actress Hardika Sharma is having a great time as she is at the helm when it comes to bagging films. Hardika who was recently seen shooting for Chhorii 2, the film produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Vishal Furia has some good films lined up for release.

The child actress has recently shot for the film Call Me Bae, starring Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. She plays the child version of Ananya in the film.

Hardika who starred in the Yami Gautam digital film A Thursday, has also been seen in Hungama 2.

We now hear that Hardika will be seen in the stellar cast list of Citadel Indian Version. As we know, this web series has Varun Dhawan and Samantha playing the leads. The Indian version of Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Hardika plays the younger version of Samantha here in the series.

We buzzed Hardika but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

