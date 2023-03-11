IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming web shows. We earlier reported about Amazon miniTV working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal.

The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. Now, we hear, talented actors Jyoti Tiwari (Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein), Bushra Shaikh (Naagin 6), and Sonal Parihar (Meri Durga) will be part of the above-mentioned project. The Casting Director of the series is Sonu Singh Rajput.

We reached out to the actors and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.