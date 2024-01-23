Exclusive: Khalid Siddiqui and Smita Bansal join the cast of Rajshri Production’s next Sangamarmar on Jio Studios

Jio Studios is all set to launch a new webseries named Sangamarmar produced by Rajshri Production. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about talented and young actors Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Dass playing leads in the series. The team is shooting for the series in Agra. It is said that the series will stream in March. The project is being directed by Vikram Ghai.

Sourabh gained a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat (2013–2014), that met with nationwide acclaim and proved to be a game-changer for him. His portrayal of Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai also received critical appraisal. On the other hand, Sheen is known for her work in projects like Piyaa Albela, Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! and Tanaav.

Now, we hear, the talented actors Khalid Siddiqui and Smita Bansal have joined the cast. The two will play parents to Sheen’s character in the project. Khalid appeared in the films Apaharan, The Film, Ghajini, Riwayat, One Night Stand, Sargoshiyan and Lahore Confidential. On the other hand, Smita is currently seen in TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

We buzzed the actors, producer and spokesperson at Jio Studios but they remained unavailable for a comment.

