Exclusive: Kubbra Sait joins Nidhi Singh and Chandan Roy Sanyal in The Playback Singer

Beautiful and talented Kubbra Sait, who has entertained her audience in projects like Sacred Games, TVF Tripling, RejectX, The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen The Playback Singer produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance which will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

As per reports in media, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, will be seen essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice and Aashram fame and Nidhi Singh of Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan fame joins Chandan as a part of the lead cast.

Lonestar Films is a US based production house which has recently forayed in India. Headed by Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer.

