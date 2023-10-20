Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Kumar Vaibhav, who made his debut with My Father Iqbal and starred in the 2017 film Ramad, a drama thriller directed by Shankar Addi Mehra, has bagged a new film. As per a reliable source, Kumar Vaibhav will be seen in Netflix’s new web series named Afghaani Snow.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It will be produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

We earlier exclusively reported about Yashpal Sharma and Baharul Islam being part of the abovementioned film.

Co-founded in September 2013 by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, Clean Slate Filmz was set up with the single-minded intention of producing movies that the sibling duo “believe in and the audience loves, while backing exciting hot new talent.” Karnesh added, “Our first project, NH10 is taking shape so well, that it gave us a lot of confidence to put things into 5th gear under our banner.”

Their debut venture, the crime-thriller NH10 was a co-production between Clean Slate Filmz and Phantom Films, distributed by Eros International. The film dealt with a married couple in Gurgaon who decide to take a road trip, and instead endanger their lives by intervening in an incident of honor killing. Anushka Sharma played the lead role alongside actor Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar and Deepti Naval.

