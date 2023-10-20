Digital | News

Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Kumar Vaibhav, who starred in the 2017 film Ramad, a drama thriller directed by Shankar Addi Mehra, roped in for Netflix film Afghaani Snow. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 16:07:09
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow 862993

Kumar Vaibhav, who made his debut with My Father Iqbal and starred in the 2017 film Ramad, a drama thriller directed by Shankar Addi Mehra, has bagged a new film. As per a reliable source, Kumar Vaibhav will be seen in Netflix’s new web series named Afghaani Snow.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It will be produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

We earlier exclusively reported about Yashpal Sharma and Baharul Islam being part of the abovementioned film.

Co-founded in September 2013 by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, Clean Slate Filmz was set up with the single-minded intention of producing movies that the sibling duo “believe in and the audience loves, while backing exciting hot new talent.” Karnesh added, “Our first project, NH10 is taking shape so well, that it gave us a lot of confidence to put things into 5th gear under our banner.”

Their debut venture, the crime-thriller NH10 was a co-production between Clean Slate Filmz and Phantom Films, distributed by Eros International. The film dealt with a married couple in Gurgaon who decide to take a road trip, and instead endanger their lives by intervening in an incident of honor killing. Anushka Sharma played the lead role alongside actor Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar and Deepti Naval.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert on the same.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

The Best Stock Market Mentor: Mr. Abhishek Jha at Trendy Traders Academy 862970
The Best Stock Market Mentor: Mr. Abhishek Jha at Trendy Traders Academy
Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as Mikesh and Tanya recreate magic 862963
Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as Mikesh and Tanya recreate magic
The two iconic divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman comes together for the most impactful campaign of this World Cup season 862956
The two iconic divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman comes together for the most impactful campaign of this World Cup season
Candid Moments From India Gaming Awards Season 2 862953
Candid Moments From India Gaming Awards Season 2
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan fills Elahi’s hairline with sindoor 862951
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan fills Elahi’s hairline with sindoor
Ranbir To Undergo Voluntary Teetotalism To Play Rama By Subhash K Jha 862943
Ranbir To Undergo Voluntary Teetotalism To Play Rama
Read Latest News