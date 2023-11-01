Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama

Netflix, the popular OTT platform, is churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about the upcoming web projects on Netflix like Afghaani Snow and Gangster.

We earlier reported about web series named Vakalatnama being launched. Poshampa Pictures is producing the series. Rahul Pandey directs it. Now, coming to the cast, we earlier reported about actors Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma being part of the series.

As per reports in the media, Ravi Kishan, Kumar Saurabh, Neesha Singh, Prerna Chawla, Smriti Mishra, Brijendra Kala, and Garima Vikrant Singh will play pivotal roles in the project.

Now, we hear, that actor Kumar Vaibhav, who made his debut with My Father Iqbal and starred in the 2017 film Ramad, a drama thriller directed by Shankar Addi Mehra, will also be seen playing a primary role in the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier also reported about Kumar Vaibhav being part of Netflix’s new web series named Afghaani Snow. As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It will be produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

We contacted the actor but could not get a revert.

