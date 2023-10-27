Exclusive: Kushagra Sharma in Amazon miniTV’s Waiting For Summers

Digital | News

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Oct,2023 15:50:23
Kushagra Sharma, the talented actor, who made his debut with the TV show Campus Beats, is all set to entertain masses in a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series Waiting For Summers on Amazon miniTV.

Produced by BBC Studios, the series story is based out of Jamshedpur. It is a college drama between two groups. The team is currently shooting for their show.

We contacted the actor and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert until we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

